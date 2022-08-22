Annual Summer Vibes Music Festival happening Aug. 27

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The second Summer Vibes Music Festival is returning to downtown Franklin this Saturday, Aug. 27 beginning at 1 p.m.

Alternative country and Americana artist Rayland Baxter is headlining the show with southern rap group Nappy Roots.

Nashville-based Jive Talk, with retro sounds of the 70s and 80s, will hit the stage at 3 p.m.

Rock band Gravel Switch will take the stage at 4 p.m. and Kaleb Cecil is set to play at 5 p.m. before the headlining acts.

The one-day, free admission, event begins with a Songwriters Showcase featuring seven area songwriters, including Clayton Crowder, James Reed, Jamie Resch, Josh Thurman, Mallory Williams, Todd Caudill and Tom McClure.

The festival also includes a beer garden and food trucks, which will begin serving at noon.

The food options will include Simpson County Cattlemens, Taste Budz, LLC, BBoy’s BBQ, Mario’s Pizza, R.E.A.C.H., Chaney’sDairy Barn, A Taste of Europe, California Street Tacos and Yellow Polk Dot Panini.

For more information, visit www.summervibesfranklinky.com.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.