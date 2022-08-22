Body, car found in lake near where Calif. teen went missing

The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely...
The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni's car. The body has not been positively identified.(Source: KCRA via CNN)
By KCRA Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KCRA) - The search team for a missing California teenager recovered a body and a car in a lake near where the teen was last seen.

The car is a silver Honda CR-V, the same type of vehicle 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was last seen driving two weeks ago.

A female body was found inside the car, but it has not yet been positively identified.

The veteran Adventures with a Purpose dive team made the discovery Sunday in the Prosser Lake Reservoir in Truckee, California. The area had previously been searched, but the dive team used sonar, which led to the discovery.

Law enforcement officers blocked off access to the recovery area in the Prosser Family Campground.

Rodni was last seen at a party with hundreds of other teens in the same area on Aug. 6. Investigators say the teen seemed to have disappeared without a trace at the time.

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing the morning after she didn’t come home from a party. (KCRA, Placer County Sheriff's Office via CNN)

Copyright 2022 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’
Russellville Middle School
Russellville teacher faces disciplinary action after making inappropriate comment to a student about his race
Police need help finding 85-year-old Melvin Lemmons.
Missing Glasgow man found deceased
Warren Central celebrates first win in 7 years
Warren Central snaps losing streak, wins first football game since 2015
A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.
Texas man drowns in lake Saturday

Latest News

Police need help finding 85-year-old Melvin Lemmons.
Missing Glasgow man found deceased
It all started two weeks ago, when Angela and Bruce McCormick realized their dog Chewy hadn’t...
Missing dog rescued from sinkhole
Booker took the time to talk about the abortion ban in Kentucky, as well as infrastructure...
Booker back in Bowling Green, talks abortion and infrastructure
The Amber Alert for 1-year-old Aurora Mobley-Miller has been canceled after she was found safe.
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old Georgia girl found safe