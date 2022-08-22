Coolest day of the week

By Ariella Scalese
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today will be pleasant, with relatively low humidity and below average temperatures.

  • A gradual warming trend is on the way
  • The week will be mainly dry
  • The last weekend of August will be hot!

After widespread rain yesterday sunshine make a return for the start of the work week. Daytime highs will be comfortable in the low to mid 80s. Dry and sunny conditions persist through the mid-week, but we’ll be warmer by then! Afternoon temperatures slowly inch their way up to near 90 degrees by Thursday and Friday. Stray showers are possible as we approach the end of the week and the weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray thundershowers possible. High 84. Low 67. Winds S at 6 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 86. Low 65. Winds SW at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 88. Low 64. Winds S at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 67

Record High Today: 102(2007)

Record Low Today: 49(1956)

Sunrise: 6:08 a.m.

Sunset: 7:28 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: T

So Far This Month: 0.70″ (-1.88″)

So Far This Year: 32.99″ (-0.47″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 21/Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: Very High (8)

Pollen: 83.4 (High: Ragweed, Grasses)

