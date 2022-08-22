Edmonson County Schools set to finish construction in time for delayed start

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Things were running regularly in the Edmonson County School District with some minor construction work being done before school started.

“We’ve had a guaranteed energy savings program going on at all of our schools, so we can update our HVAC, we’ve updated our thermostat controls, we’ve updated LED lighting,” said Edmonson County Superintendent, Brian Alexander. “We’ve done some mechanical work at a few of our schools and it’s gone really well, we just ran into one hiccup.”

The hiccup? Sediment was found in the HVAC pipes.

“These are geothermal units that depend on water service going through those units. Without that, the unit’s couldn’t run properly. We found this by accident, it was actually a saving grace, we would have had big, huge problems down the road. We were able to go in and fix those. Unfortunately, it cost us to start school about three weeks late.”

Alexander said the decision was an easy call to make.

“Had we not gone ahead and finished this, we wouldn’t have had air in our schools. So you know, nobody wants to go to school without air. Nobody wants to work. Nobody wants to learn without air conditioning in August.”

Though the start date has been pushed back, Alexander said it hasn’t affected much else with the district’s schedule.

“We’ve had to add 20 minutes to the school day. It hasn’t changed our fall break, it hasn’t changed our winter break and it hasn’t changed our spring break. It hasn’t changed when we’re going to get out of school because we are on an alternative calendar that the Department of Education provides for us.”

Likewise, Alexander says the construction project should be done in time for the new first day of school.

“We are on track in daily contact with our contractors, to make sure that there’s no other hiccups. We have a timetable. We have everything set in place for starting school and we don’t feel like that’ll be an issue at all.”

The first day for Edmonson County Schools will be Wednesday, August 31.

