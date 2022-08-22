Hopkins Co. teacher charged with sexual abuse of a student

James Larson
James Larson(Hopkins County Central High School Website)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County teacher has been arrested and booked into jail.

Deputies say they were called last week to Hopkins County Central High School because James Larson sexually abused a student.

He is listed on the school’s website as a teacher an an assistant coach.

Larson was arrested Monday.

His mug shot is not yet available, but his photo is on the school’s website.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

School officials sent us the following statement:

‘Hopkins County Schools’ number one priority is the safety of our students and staff. Due to the confidentiality of personnel situations, we cannot comment on specific incidents and investigations. But, as required by law, Hopkins County Schools does and will continue to immediately report all suspected incidents of child abuse, neglect, dependency, and any potential criminal activity that comes to the attention of our administration. This matter has been turned over to law enforcement.”

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’
Police need help finding 85-year-old Melvin Lemmons.
Missing Glasgow man found deceased
Russellville Middle School
Russellville teacher faces disciplinary action after making inappropriate comment to a student about his race
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
KSP: 9 people arrested including 6 minors after ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
Kentucky State Fair to resume normal hours following ‘incident’, officials say

Latest News

TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital
TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital completes $4.1 million renovation
Police respond.
Man arrested after failing to comply with sex offender registry
Maintenance project on Veterans Memorial set to start
Kentucky college graduation rates climbing, council reports