Kentucky college graduation rates climbing, council reports

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education says college graduation rates are continuing to climb in the state although undergraduate enrollment has fallen.

The council’s 2022 Progress Report says graduation rates increased 1.8 percentage points at public universities and 4.1 points in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

The report provides information about public higher education performance for the 2020-21 school year.

The document says underrepresented minority students’ graduation rates at public universities rose 4.3 percentage points.

The council says those students continue to outpace progress overall, narrowing performance disparities.

