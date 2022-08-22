Logan County JROTC focusing on service learning and youth leadership

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The mission of Army JROTC is “To motivate young people to be better citizens” and Logan County has expanded that mission beyond the traditional high school.

The Leadership Program is aimed at middle school students, 5th through 8th grades, interested in the JROTC experience. Started by Dr. Josh Matthews (principal of Lewisburg School) and retired Army Lt. Col. Mike Triplett (JROTC Senior Army Instructor), the curriculum is something that students in Logan County get excited for.

Designed to teach participants the seven Army Leadership Values, it takes the children out of their comfort zones to enable them to grow. There are obstacle courses, leadership communication scenarios, as well as rappelling off of a 30-foot tower that are part of the course. Each year, the program integrates one Logan County School into the leadership training with this year bringing students Olmstead Elementary-Middle School into the ranks.

However, after the lockdowns of 2020, the JROTC Program lost a large percentage of participants due to the inability to have the events that had students eager to try. Locally, the numbers dropped from around 140 students to 90 in the program.

This is the first year without COVID restrictions for the program and they’ve seen themselves quickly return to pre-pandemic numbers.

There is sometimes a misunderstanding that prevents students from joining JROTC. Makena Hinton, Communications Officer, for Logan County JROTC explains that “it’s not all about bringing you into the military. It’s about making you a better citizen.” As a Logan County High Senior, she describes her experiences being JROTC since freshman year, “It’s been definitely an amazing experience for me. I’ve grown personally so much. I’ve became genuinely a kinder person due to this experience. It has definitely led me to grow tremendously.”

JROTC participation may not be about recruiting students to the military, but it is about teaching them service to their communities.

Addison Connelly, a sophomore in JROTC, joined because her parents met in JROTC and she is carrying on that tradition. Connelly’s work in the program puts her in charge of equipment and helping out with logistics and planning the community events.

Logan County JROTC events include a 9/11 run in Russellville where the students will run one lap around the square for each person that lost their life during the attacks on September 11th. For Halloween, they have a charitable haunted house planned.

One event that will tie the JROTC Program to the community will be the “Hall of Heroes”.

Connelly said, “Our Hall of Heroes is an event we came up with last year and we are putting it into focus this year and planning on building it throughout our hallway and it will be where we have anyone throughout the community that has graduated from Logan County High School that has served in any type of service field for two years, and we really try to give them that gratitude.”

Enrollment in JROTC goes by semester, which means students interested don’t have to wait until next school year to join. If you or your student is interested in joining the program, contact your school district or your school’s guidance counselor for more information.

