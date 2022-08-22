Maintenance project on Veterans Memorial set to start

(Pixabay)
By Will Whaley
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A preventive maintenance project on U.S. 68 Veterans Memorial in Bowling Green is set to begin this week.

The project will be from the bridge over Jennings Creek to Old Barren River Road.

Drivers should expect lane closures and a lower speed limit.

The first phase of the project is a chip seal treatment of the existing surface. Once the first phase is complete, curing will take multiple days, according to KYTC officials.

Motorists should be aware they will be temporarily driving on a surface containing fine gravel until the final phase of the project is complete, and driving the posted speed limit will help motorists avoid issues with the temporary driving surface.

The final phase will consist of a thin-layer application of asphalt.

When finished, the Cape Seal will provide an extended lifespan for a stretch of road which would need complete resurfacing within the next few years, otherwise.

