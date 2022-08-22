Man arrested after failing to comply with sex offender registry

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested by Simpson County Sheriff’s deputies after failing after an investigation.

Christion Price was charged with failure to comply with the sex offender registry, according to police.

Police said they received tips and intelligence from multiple Simpson County residents who said they were concerned that a non-compliant sex offender was living in an apartment in Walnut Forrest.

Police said residents had seen him at a local playground “in the presence of minors.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’
Police need help finding 85-year-old Melvin Lemmons.
Missing Glasgow man found deceased
Russellville Middle School
Russellville teacher faces disciplinary action after making inappropriate comment to a student about his race
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
Kentucky State Fair to resume normal hours following ‘incident’, officials say
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
KSP: 9 people arrested including 6 minors after ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair

Latest News

Maintenance project on Veterans Memorial set to start
Kentucky college graduation rates climbing, council reports
Aaron Drewicz
Western Kentucky jailer deputy arrested in sexual abuse investigation
August 22 Weather Forecast
August 22 Weather Forecast