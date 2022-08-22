Man arrested after failing to comply with sex offender registry

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested by Simpson County Sheriff’s deputies after failing after an investigation.

Christion Price was charged with failure to comply with the sex offender registry, according to police.

Police said they received tips and intelligence from multiple Simpson County residents who said they were concerned that a non-compliant sex offender was living in an apartment in Walnut Forrest.

Police said residents had seen him at a local playground “in the presence of minors.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.