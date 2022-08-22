Officer struck at BNA when woman drives through barrier

WSMV BNA crash
WSMV BNA crash
By Tony Garcia and Carley Gordon
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An officer with Nashville International Airport Police was hit by a car that drove through a barrier late Sunday night.

According to police at the scene, a woman driving a black Nissan sedan ignored a road block barrier on Donelson Pike, driving through the obstacle and hitting a BNA officer in the process. She fled the scene but was apprehended a short time later.

The officer was standing outside of his patrol vehicle when the woman hit him and was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

The woman will likely face felony charges related to this incident.

