Sunny and Seasonable into Mid-week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a stormy Sunday, Monday featured quieter conditions with a good dose of sun to go with seasonably warm readings. This pattern continues for the next two days.

Warming back up late week

Daytime highs will remain warm through the next several days, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Dry and sunny conditions persist through Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures slowly inch their way up to near 90 degrees by Thursday and Friday. Humidity won’t be all that high these next two days, but that changes toward the end of the week. Stray showers are possible as we approach the end of the week and the weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 86. Low 63. Winds NE at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 88. Low 66. Winds E at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray PM shower possible. High 89. Low 67. Winds NE at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 88

Today’s Low: 64

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 67

Record High: 102 (2007)

Record Low: 49 (1956)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.70″ (-2.01″)

Yearly Precip: 32.99″ (-0.60″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:28 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:09 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Mold Count: Low (6043 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen: 8.4 (High - Grass, Weeds)

