TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital completes $4.1 million renovation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital recently completed construction of a $4.1 million renovation project that will add 1,732 square feet to the cardiac catheterization suite.

The project includes a second cardiac catheterization lab equipped with augmented-reality imaging equipment that TriStar Greenview is the first hospital in Kentucky to operationalize.

The project also included upgrades to the existing cath lab.

“Our new cardiac catheterization lab is a major investment for the hospital and for our community,” said Mike Sherrod, CEO of TriStar Greenview. “People living in Bowling Green and its surrounding area deserve easy access to top-quality cardiac services, and we are proud to equip our cardiac teams with advanced technology that elevates the level of cardiac care available in our region.”

The new cardiac cath lab is a key part of TriStar Greenview’s cardiac service line, which includes diagnostic testing and treatments, such as angioplasty, defibrillator placement or revision, cardiac ablation, pacemaker placement or revision and cardiac stent placement, among others.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.