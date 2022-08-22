WKU students reflect on first day back to school

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first day of school is coming up for all of our very own Western Kentucky University students tomorrow August 22nd.

Many students used this time to gather their last-minute school supplies and relax under the sun to prepare for a busy week ahead. One senior in particular though, said he thought his first day back at school felt a little bittersweet.

“It’s kind of bittersweet. I’m very happy that I’m a senior but I’m also very sad that I’m leaving. I go around campus and see everyone having fun because it’s their first year and I come back and it’s my last year,” Joseph Lewis said, a meteorology major at WKU.

He later added that despite the bitterness of leaving an important chapter of his journey, he was most excited about his future career after graduating.

