90% of Simpson County estimated to have fiber internet by end of year

"Fiber Internet" being installed in Simpson County, an estimated 90% of residents will have access by the end of the year
By Sarah Walters
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Simpson County has seen a lot of activity as of late, with Charter Communications installing new fiber internet across the county.

Simpson County Judge Executive, Mason Barnes, estimates that over 90% or more of residents in Simpson county will have fiber internet from either Charter or WRECC by the end of the year.

The transition to the new internet hasn’t been an easy one though.

“When you crawl someone’s driveway, and you dig right into your yard, there’s some challenges with that. But they’ve been pretty responsive to go back and clean all that up and get it fixed,” Barnes said. “The overwhelming sentiment is that the people out in the rural part of Simpson county are just excited that they’re going to have some high speed reliable internet.”

Those looking to get connected to fiber internet in the county are asked to go to the Spectrum website to see if they qualify.

