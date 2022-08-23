97% of water restored to City of Hazard water customers, mayor says

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini explained Tuesday morning how hard city crews and outside crews have worked to restore water to City of Hazard water customers.

So far, 97% of customers have water. The mayor said two of the city’s main water lines exploded.

”Then at the water plant, the two high service pumps go out simultaneously, so our plant is down again,” he said.

Video from the Louisville Water Company shows the extent crews went through to replace lines. The mayor said several Kentucky counties and cities helped the City of Hazard repair lines. He said without this help, the city would be in a state of emergency for years.

”We’ve got 97 percent people back on the water and they said this wouldn’t happen for 6, to 8, or 9 months,” he added. “We’re actually pumping water into the Buckhorn tank.”

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said by day three, 21 available crews, outside crews and help from the state, they were working on getting county roads repaired. Nearly 100 bridges are damaged.

”There’s no short term, quick fix to bridges,” he said. “We’ve immediately started putting in temporarily low water bridges or walk bridges to get access to these people.”

County leaders are talking with FEMA representatives. Emergency Management Director Jerry Stacy said if you are denied assistance, do not wait to appeal.

”A lot of people are signing up without making an itemized list of all the damage of the inside [of your house] with your contents,” he said.

