Another gorgeous day

By Ariella Scalese
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you enjoyed yesterday’s weather you will love today!

  • Temperatures stay seasonably warm
  • Humidity gradually goes up
  • Rain chances stay limited

Daytime highs will remain warm through the next several days, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Dry and sunny conditions persist through Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures slowly inch their way up to near 90 degrees by Thursday and Friday. Humidity won’t be all that high these next two days, but that changes toward the end of the week. Stray showers are possible as we approach the end of the week and the weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 86. Low 63. Winds NE at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 88. Low 66. Winds E at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray PM shower possible. High 89. Low 67. Winds NE at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 67

Record High Today: 102(2007)

Record Low Today: 44(1888)

Sunrise: 6:09 a.m.

Sunset: 7:27 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.70″ (-2.01″)

So Far This Year: 32.99″ (-0.60″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 16/Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: Very High (8)

Pollen: 8. (Medium-High: Ragweed, Grasses)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police need help finding 85-year-old Melvin Lemmons.
Missing Glasgow man found deceased
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
KSP: 9 people arrested including 6 minors after ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair
James Larson
Hopkins Co. teacher charged with sexual abuse of a student
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’
Aaron Drewicz
Western Kentucky jailer deputy arrested in sexual abuse investigation

Latest News

August 23 Weather Forecast
August 23 Weather Forecast
August 22 Weather Forecast
Coolest day of the week
August 22 Weather Forecast
August 22 Weather Forecast
Shower coverage decreasing this evening
Shower coverage decreasing this evening