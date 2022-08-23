AT&T boosts 5G network speeds for Warren County

(WCAX)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - AT&T announced Tuesday the cellular company has expanded its 5G network in Warren County.

“We’ve added a new cell tower along East Henry Goad Road in Bowling Green to enhance the area’s coverage and capacity,” according to a release. “We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected.”

From 2019 to 2021 the company invested over $750 million in wireless and wireline networks in Kentucky.

For the latest news on AT&T 5G, visit about.att.com/pages/5G.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police need help finding 85-year-old Melvin Lemmons.
Missing Glasgow man found deceased
James Larson
Hopkins Co. teacher charged with sexual abuse of a student
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
KSP: 9 people arrested including 6 minors after ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair
Aaron Drewicz
Western Kentucky jailer deputy arrested in sexual abuse investigation
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’

Latest News

Perry County and Breathitt County schools will open up on August 29, while Knott County Schools...
EKY school districts affected by flooding working to get students back in the classroom
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, University of Kentucky coaches, ‘special guests’ to visit EKY with donations
August 23 Weather Forecast
August 23 Weather Forecast
Freedom Through Recovery Rally
VIDEO: Freedom Through Recovery Rally coming Sept. 10