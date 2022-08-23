AT&T boosts 5G network speeds for Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - AT&T announced Tuesday the cellular company has expanded its 5G network in Warren County.

“We’ve added a new cell tower along East Henry Goad Road in Bowling Green to enhance the area’s coverage and capacity,” according to a release. “We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected.”

From 2019 to 2021 the company invested over $750 million in wireless and wireline networks in Kentucky.

For the latest news on AT&T 5G, visit about.att.com/pages/5G.

