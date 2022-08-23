City of Glasgow passes first reading of new logo ordinance

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The city of Glasgow is looking to revamp its look.

On Monday night, Glasgow City Council met to discuss many items on the agenda, including the newly proposed logo that will represent the city.

During the meeting, the company hired to create a new branding and identity package, Chandlerthinks LLC presented their new logo to the city council.

The ordinance’s first reading passed.

Steve Chandler, the owner of Chandlerthinks LLC spoke on the background of the logo.

“It says we’re 2022 But we’re not we’re not trying to be Bowling Green. We’re not trying to be Louisville trying to be Glasgow, let tourism have their logo with all the cool stuff on it and fun and enthusiasm, but we have a responsibility as a municipality, we have to cover a lot of things. Right? So the logo is simple and straightforward,” said Chandler.

Among other items discussed was the addition of two police officers to the Glasgow Police Department during the next fiscal year.

The was amended to have the addition of the officers this year, the first reading of this ordinance also passed.

