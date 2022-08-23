Edmonson Co. FRYSC teams up with local hairdressers for free back-to-school haircuts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With back to school around the corner in Edmonson County, it’s time for back to school haircuts.

The Edmonson County Family Resource Youth Services Center teamed up with local hairdressers, to provide free back-to-school haircuts at the elementary schools in the district.

Haircuts were free for ages 4 through 17, all that was needed was a parent.

“Haircuts are hard. It’s hard for kids, it’s expensive at times for families,” said hairdresser Emily Vincent. “With everything else going up, we just figured why not? Why not give back to our community and let them have a nice haircut to start back to school off fresh?”

The event also served as the inauguration for the center’s new community cruiser, a new bus the center will be using for community events.

While the haircuts may be done, FRYSC coordinator Alicia Edwards said it won’t be the last time people see the center or the cruiser.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.