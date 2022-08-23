Franklin Mint Gaming Hall’s FanDuel horse races set to start Sept.

Franklin Mint Gaming Hall and Kentucky Downs hosts its FanDuel races, starting in September
By Sarah Walters
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Going from September 1 to September 14, the Franklin Mint Gaming Hall and Kentucky Downs will be hosting its FanDuel horse races.

“We run probably the highest level of racing in the entire country. People don’t realize that that happens in Franklin, Kentucky, but our purses are higher than anywhere in the US for sure,” said the hall’s Vice President of Racing, Ted Nicholson.

The hall boasts one of the only all-turf race tracks in the nation, though that’s not the only thing that makes the track different from most.

“It is unique because of its size. Also because of the course being a hilly, up and down type of course. Most racetracks are level, flat, you don’t see a whole lot of up and down. But this is a unique place.”

The hall also boasts over $18 million in purses, or winnings, for fans.

“The most exciting thing is the amount of purses and the funds involved that we do. We’re talking to millions, which really attracts the top jockeys around, the top horses around. So it’s something to see that you don’t see every single day,” said Johan Mirkovic, Vice President and General Manager for the hall.

With the addition of new races to the hall’s fan duel, also comes new accommodations, which the hall has been working on during the off season.

“We are always expanding,” Nicholson said. “Currently, we’re trying to finish our convention center that’s being constructed. Then also at the same time, trying to build a hotel. The hotel will be completed hopefully sometime early next year.”

Overall, everyone at the hall is getting ready for the biggest FanDuel yet.

“We’re super excited about coming out of the COVID era, being able to accommodate a full crowd, and getting people back to the races.”

For more information on the horse races, or to purchase tickets, visit the Franklin Mint Gaming Hall and Kentucky Downs website.

