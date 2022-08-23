Freedom Through Recovery Rally Is A Celebration for Sobriety

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Southern KY Reentry Council has been hard at work behind the scenes in the 10 counties they serve with various activities and programs to make sure individuals re-entering the community from incarceration are set up for success to lower recidivism rates and become an asset to the area.

With Kentucky, unfortunately, ranking so high in addiction and overdose, they have to do everything they can to fight this epidemic.

The Freedom Through Recovery Rally is here to celebrate sobriety, to knock down barriers and reintegrate recovering addicts into society.

The rally creates a positive atmosphere and also provides support friends and families through this journey.

This event will be held on Saturday, September 10, from 12-4 P.M. at Circus Square Park.

