Freedom Through Recovery Rally Is A Celebration for Sobriety

Freedom Through Recovery Rally- Sat. Sept 10
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Southern KY Reentry Council has been hard at work behind the scenes in the 10 counties they serve with various activities and programs to make sure individuals re-entering the community from incarceration are set up for success to lower recidivism rates and become an asset to the area.

With Kentucky, unfortunately, ranking so high in addiction and overdose, they have to do everything they can to fight this epidemic.

The Freedom Through Recovery Rally is here to celebrate sobriety, to knock down barriers and reintegrate recovering addicts into society.

The rally creates a positive atmosphere and also provides support friends and families through this journey.

This event will be held on Saturday, September 10, from 12-4 P.M. at Circus Square Park.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police need help finding 85-year-old Melvin Lemmons.
Missing Glasgow man found deceased
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
KSP: 9 people arrested including 6 minors after ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair
James Larson
Hopkins Co. teacher charged with sexual abuse of a student
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’
Aaron Drewicz
Western Kentucky jailer deputy arrested in sexual abuse investigation

Latest News

FREEDOM THROUGH RECOVERY
Freedom Through Recovery Rally- Sat. Sept 10
Sandford Duncan Inn
Historic Sandford Duncan Inn to host Linkumpinch Bourbon tastings
Norton Children's to Host Bike Safety Rodeo at NCM Motorsports Park
Norton Children's to Host Bike Safety Rodeo at NCM Motorsports Park
Glasgow City Council meets to vote on new logo
City of Glasgow passes first reading of new logo ordinance