Glasgow City Council rejects proposal to sell county additional land for new judicial center

Glasgow City Council votes not to sell five acres of land to the county for the justice center, indicating they won't need that much space for the space.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - During Monday night’s City Council meeting in Glasgow, members voted not to sell five acres of land to the county for the new justice center.

Circuit Court Judge John Alexander is part of the Project Development Board (PDB) which is the committee that is deciding upon the location of the proposed judicial center.

On Monday night, Alexander spoke to councilmembers about the land officials are seeking for the new $32 million judicial center.

“The PDB has a plan and they can move forward with their plan whenever we can get access to the rest of the property which is essentially what you all own down there,” explained Alexander.

Several years ago, the Downtown Park Steering Committee proposed the construction for a new park near the square on West Main Street, aiming to help revitalize the area. Initially, there was speculation that the location for the new justice center was also planned for this area. Eventually, the two groups came together and created a plan where both projects could co-exist in that same area.

Last week, magistrates voted to try and obtain five acres of land from the city.

According to WCLU Radio, the proposed plan for the new justice center would only need about 2.5 acres and the PDB says they aren’t going to take more than they need.

“The magistrates of the Barren County Fiscal Court have taken it upon themselves to attempt to purchase the entire property to ‘control what goes around the judicial center,’” Wes Simpson, Chairman of the Downtown Park Steering Committee said in a Facebook group for the park.

“We’re stuck in the middle. I don’t owe anything to anybody except the people that elected me as circuit judge,” expressed Alexander to the councilmembers. I don’t have a stake in your decision. I wanted to clarify some of the issues that have been raised to us and I wanted to explain our process of how we got where we got.”

Alexander said they are ‘successfully’ working with the Dollar General along West Main Street and aim to purchase that property from them, although, the store has an understanding of the limitations of payment.

The General Assembly approved the funds for a new courthouse in Barren County back in 2020. Over two years later, the county does not have a location secure.

“It’s gonna be a real black eye for us as a community if we can’t get this thing figured out one way or another,” said Alexander.

In a narrow vote, the council voted 5-4, not to sell the county the additional land for the new justice center. The crowd gave a round of applause following the vote.

Councilmember Joe Trigg voted against the proposal and said it moves the city away from any chance of compromising between the three parties involved.

“I think it’s a slap in the face to our community to all of a sudden jump in and say--- we want to buy the whole area and totally throw out all the work we’ve done. This group voted on a park and a farmers market and doing all this work and then now the magistrates are gonna come and just say, ‘we’re going to take it all and we’re not going to guarantee you anything,’” said Trigg.

The next step includes the PDB going back to the city council with a new proposal of exactly how much land they need, instead of taking it all.

