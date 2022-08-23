Great Weather Continues!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday brought us more nice weather! Expect lots more sunshine Wednesday with humidity staying fairly comfortable once again.

Hotter temperatures to return!

Dry and sunny conditions persist through Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures slowly inch their way up to near 90 degrees by Thursday and Friday before climbing into the 90s this weekend. Humidity won’t be all that high these next two days, but that changes toward the end of the week. Stray showers are possible as we approach the end of the week and the weekend. Our best rain chances show up next Tuesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 88. Low 64. Winds NE at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm. High 89. Low 67. Winds SE at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower possible late. High 89. Low 68. Winds E at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 89

Today’s Low: 63

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 67

Record High: 102 (2007)

Record Low: 44 (1888)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.70″ (-2.15″)

Yearly Precip: 32.99″ (-0.74″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:27 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:10 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 16 / Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Mold Count: Low (6043 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen: 8.8 (High - Grass, Weeds)

