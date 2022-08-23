Historic Sandford Duncan Inn to host Linkumpinch Bourbon tastings

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sandford Duncan Inn is now open for bourbon tastings and tours.

Dueling Grounds Distillery is offering inn guests samplings of its Linkumpinch Bourbon named after the farm where duels were fought in the 1800s.

“The partnership between the Sandford Duncan Inn and Dueling Grounds Distillery is a perfect fit.” said Amy Ellis, Executive Director of Simpson County Tourism. “The Inn was known as a popular stagecoach stop on the main thorofare between Nashville and Louisville.”

The distillery is open to visitors Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m.

The grounds of Sandford Duncan Inn and Dueling Grounds Distillery are also open for public tours.

Sandford Duncan Inn Tours are available Friday, Saturday, Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. through Oct. 31.

Dueling Grounds Distillery Tours are available Monday through Saturday at the top of every hour beginning at 11 a.m. The last tour of the day is 4 p.m.

The Inn is located 1-mile south of Exit 2 on I-I65 at 5083 Nashville Road.

The distillery is located at 208 Harding Road.

Future community events sponsored by Simpson County Tourism Commission are posted on the official website www.visitfranklinky.com.

