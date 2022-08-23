Kentucky State Loan Repayment Program is looking for healthcare workers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you are a healthcare worker and still have student loans, the Kentucky State Loan Repayment Program is looking to help you with your payments.

Since it was created in 2003, the program has been a useful recruitment and retention tool addressing workforce shortages in rural and underserved locations in the state. It is a competitive program and if your application is selected, you would be required to work full-time for two years at an eligible site in the state providing primary care services.

To be eligible to apply to the KSLRP, applicants must:

Be a U.S. citizen (either U.S. born or naturalized) or U.S. National and work in Kentucky.

Have been trained and licensed to provide direct patient care in one of the program’s eligible disciplines and specialties: Physicians, Physician Assistants, Nurse Practitioners, Certified Nurse-Midwives, Registered Nurses, Dentists, Registered Dental Hygienists, Licensed Clinical Social Workers, Licensed Professional Clinical Counselors, Health Service Psychologists, Marriage and Family Therapists, Psychiatric Nurse Specialists, Alcohol and Substance Use Disorder Counselors, and Pharmacists.

Have a current, full, permanent, unencumbered, unrestricted professional license, certificate, or registration in Kentucky in the discipline in which you are applying to serve.

Be employed at an eligible KSLRP site, or have accepted an offer of employment at an eligible site where service will begin (and the applicant will begin seeing patients) no later than January 2023.

Work in a Health Professional Shortage Area (HPSA) that corresponds to their training and/or discipline. (You can search the HPSA Find website to determine if your practice site is located in a HPSA.)

Practice full time, as defined by a minimum of 40 hours per week, for a minimum of 45 weeks per year, providing primary health services at an eligible site.

Participate or be eligible to participate as a provider in the Medicare, Medicaid, and Children’s Health Insurance Program, as appropriate.

Agree to use KSLRP funds only to repay qualifying educational loans.

Have a history of honoring prior legal obligations, have no existing service obligation nor incur any service obligation that would be performed concurrently with their KSLRP service obligation, and should not be currently excluded, debarred, suspended, or disqualified by a federal agency.

Completed applications will be accepted until 5PM September 1, 2022.

For more information about the program, contact Lisa Garza at KSLRP@uky.edu or 606-439-3557.

