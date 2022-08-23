Norton Children’s to hold Bike Safety Rodeo at NCM

Norton Children's to Host Bike Safety Rodeo at NCM Motorsports Park
By Lauren McCally
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Children in the Bowling Green area will have the opportunity to learn the rules of the road in a unique way.

Norton Children’s Hospital, based in Louisville, will be hosting a Bike Safety Rodeo at the National Corvette Museum Motorsports Park’s Trek on the track Tuesday night.

It will start at 5 p.m. at the Motorsports Park and is free for members of the community to attend.

After learning about bike safety from a professional instructor on the importance of wearing helmets and how to safely ride in neighborhoods, participants will then get a chance to hop on bikes and try out everything they learned by getting on bikes and going through a course.

“I set up a mini-course where the kids ride their bikes through and have stop signs and railroads, things like that,” said Doug Beckhart, the Bike Safety Instructor with Norton Children’s Prevention and Wellness. “They’re supposed to follow the rules of the road. Not that they always do. But that’s kind of the purpose of it.”

According to a press release, more children ages 5 to 14 are seen in emergency rooms for injuries related to biking than in any other sport. Each year, Norton Children’s treats hundreds of kids throughout Kentucky for bike-related injuries, including broken bones, concussions, and other head trauma.

While supplies last, there will be complementary bike helmets available for anyone who wants one.

“If anyone doesn’t have a helmet will provide you with a free helmet,” Beckhart said.

The program is also offered to elementary schools in Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

“I do come to Bowling Green quite a bit,” he said. “I know I’m going to Richardsville this year... I will do between 100 and 150 schools.”

The Bike Safety Rodeo is funded through the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“I’m very appreciative of the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation that they have supported this. And basically, anything over the years I’ve ever needed,” Beckhart said.

The Motorsports Park is located at 505 Kimberlee A. Fast Drive.

