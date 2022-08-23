Southern Lanes and StepStone collect car seats and booster seats for foster children

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With over 9,000 children in foster care in Kentucky, agencies providing placement and hopeful foster parents need a little bit of help.

The partnership between Southern Lanes and StepStone Family & Youth Services is looking to provide car seats and booster seats to foster families in the area.

Michayla Cannon, a recruiter and trainer of foster parents, says “We typically have babies and toddlers coming in at least once a week and typically our foster parents don’t already have those car seats and booster seats. So we provide them with that so they are able to take the kids home and transport them safely.”

The donation drive will run until September 18th. Donations can be dropped off at any of the three Southern Lanes locations in Bowling Green, Hopkinsville, or Owensboro. The StepStone offices in Bowling Green and Owensboro will also be collecting donations.

