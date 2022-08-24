2nd Hopkins Co. teacher arrested in one week

By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
HOPKINS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - For the second time this week, a teacher has been arrested in Hopkins County.

Brandon Poole, 39, was booked Wednesday in the Hopkins County Jail, charged with Distributing Obscene Matter to Minors.

Poole is listed as a Language Arts/English teacher at Madisonville North Hopkins High School.

Madisonville Police say he’s facing 11 counts after he showed an animated video that contained obscene matter to his class.

Officials with Hopkins County Schools sent us a statement:

“Hopkins County Schools’ number one priority is the safety of our students and staff. This matter was immediately turned over to the authorities and is now being handled by law enforcement.

Due to the confidentiality of personnel situations, we cannot comment on specific incidents and investigations. But, as required by law, Hopkins County Schools does and will continue to immediately report all suspected incidents of child abuse, neglect, dependency, and any potential criminal activity that comes to the attention of our administration.”

Earlier this week, a Hopkins County Central High School teacher was arrested and charged with sexually abusing a student.

