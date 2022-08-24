Bike Safety Rodeo promotes wearing a helmet when riding a bike at NCM Motorsports Park

Instructors at NCM Motorsports Park talk importance of wearing a helmet while riding a bike
By Ana Medina
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is perhaps one of the first things you learn as you get older, riding a bike.

Although for many it can be a great past time, it can also be dangerous.

“If you start a kid out early four or five, you’ve put helmet on just kind of becomes a natural thing. And they will continue to wear it, you know, as long as they ride a bike,” says Doug Beckhart, bicycle safety instructor, Norton Children’s Hospital and Wellness.

Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation and the NCM Motorsports Park teamed up to host a bike safety rodeo for kids, their main goal, to instill in children that you should always be wearing your helmet when you ride a bike.

“Broken arms, broken legs, all that’s bad, but that’s a whole lot easier fix than a head injury. So it’s, it’s real imperative that you wear a helmet,” adds Beckhart.

The event was free to the community, and those who came to ride their bike shared why it us important to wear your helmet.

“It’s super important to wear your helmet because if you don’t wear your helmet and you fall, you could hurt your head and damage something, damage something inside your head,” said Dallas Bruce, who came to ride his bike with his family.

“When you’re about to ride, first you want to make sure of your helmet like, like wiggling because if it is, then you should tighten it,” added Dallas sister, Dakota Bruce.

The kids were able to ride around the track while also learning what to do at a stop sign, and to what to do a a railroad crossing, children were able to take multiple laps around the track

But it’s really important that you follow the rules of the road, whether it be crossing a train tracks or stopping at stop signs, you know, on your bike, we need to obey all the rules of the road just as well as its car drivers,” added Beckhart.

For more information on the bike rodeos, click here.

