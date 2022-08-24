Crime Stoppers: ATV and truck theft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crime Stoppers says on July 19, 2022 a red Chevrolet Silverado was seen at an auto dealership in Franklin. A Ford F-250 was stolen from the car lot.

Later that night the red Silverado and the stolen F-250 were seen on surveillance at a Bowling Green business trying to steal several all-terrain vehicles loaded on a trailer. But the stolen F-250 was unable to pull the trailer.

Even later that night at a Bowling Green auto dealership the red Silverado and its occupants were seen stealing a Ford F-350. The F-350 and the Silverado were then seen back at the original business where they loaded the trailer of ATV’s and left.

The stolen F-250 has been recovered

