Crime Stoppers: ATV and truck theft

Series of thefts in Simpson and Warren Counties.
Series of thefts in Simpson and Warren Counties.(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crime Stoppers says on July 19, 2022 a red Chevrolet Silverado was seen at an auto dealership in Franklin. A Ford F-250 was stolen from the car lot.

Later that night the red Silverado and the stolen F-250 were seen on surveillance at a Bowling Green business trying to steal several all-terrain vehicles loaded on a trailer. But the stolen F-250 was unable to pull the trailer.

Even later that night at a Bowling Green auto dealership the red Silverado and its occupants were seen stealing a Ford F-350. The F-350 and the Silverado were then seen back at the original business where they loaded the trailer of ATV’s and left.

The stolen F-250 has been recovered

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police need help finding 85-year-old Melvin Lemmons.
Missing Glasgow man found deceased
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
Researchers find hope in a way to possibly cure food allergies.
Study finds cure for food allergies, but nobody wants to take it
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
AT&T boosts 5G network speeds for Warren County

Latest News

People run from what they believed to be gunfire Saturday night at the Kentucky State Fair.
What to do in life-or-death situations following incident at Ky. State Fair
Glenn Riddle.
KSP arrests Hopkins Co. man for child sexual abuse material
Police respond.
Man arrested after failing to comply with sex offender registry
Aaron Drewicz
Western Kentucky jailer deputy arrested in sexual abuse investigation