Glasgow Business Grant

One-time offer up to $10,000 in business relief grant
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many area businesses had to close their doors due to the executive orders issued by Governor Andy Beshear during the COVID-19 pandemic. So now the city of Glasgow is pledging additional support to those businesses.

The city is offering a one-time business relief grant of up to $10,000 for eligible businesses in Glasgow. Businesses most significantly impacted by the pandemic are encouraged to apply.

The application is available on the city of Glasgow’s website.

