Glasgow Business Grant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many area businesses had to close their doors due to the executive orders issued by Governor Andy Beshear during the COVID-19 pandemic. So now the city of Glasgow is pledging additional support to those businesses.

The city is offering a one-time business relief grant of up to $10,000 for eligible businesses in Glasgow. Businesses most significantly impacted by the pandemic are encouraged to apply.

The application is available on the city of Glasgow’s website.

