KSP arrests Hopkins Co. man for child sexual abuse material

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - An undercover investigation by Kentucky State Police resulted in a man arrested for child sexual exploitation crimes.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch arrested 40-year-old Glenn C. Riddle from Hopkins County on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Officials say Riddle was arrested as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The investigation started after KSP discovered the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Authorities then executed a search warrant at a residence in Madisonville on Aug. 22, where they seized equipment they say was used to facilitate the crime.

Riddle is currently charged with 11 counts of Distribution of Matter Portraying a Minor in a Sexual Performance Under 12 years of age.

He is currently in the Hopkins County Detention Center, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 2.

