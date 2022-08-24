KSP arrests Hopkins Co. man for child sexual abuse material

Glenn Riddle.
Glenn Riddle.(Hopkins County Jail.)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - An undercover investigation by Kentucky State Police resulted in a man arrested for child sexual exploitation crimes.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch arrested 40-year-old Glenn C. Riddle from Hopkins County on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Officials say Riddle was arrested as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The investigation started after KSP discovered the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Authorities then executed a search warrant at a residence in Madisonville on Aug. 22, where they seized equipment they say was used to facilitate the crime.

Riddle is currently charged with 11 counts of Distribution of Matter Portraying a Minor in a Sexual Performance Under 12 years of age.

He is currently in the Hopkins County Detention Center, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 2.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police need help finding 85-year-old Melvin Lemmons.
Missing Glasgow man found deceased
James Larson
Hopkins Co. teacher charged with sexual abuse of a student
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
KSP: 9 people arrested including 6 minors after ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair
Aaron Drewicz
Western Kentucky jailer deputy arrested in sexual abuse investigation
Police respond.
Man arrested after failing to comply with sex offender registry

Latest News

Instructors at NCM Motorsports Park talk importance of wearing a helmet while riding a bike
Bike Safety Rodeo at NCM Motorsports Park
Undercover Internet Crimes against Children arrests Hopkins County Man
Hopkins Co. man arrested for child sexual exploitation
One-time offer up to $10,000 in business relief grant
Glasgow Business Grant
Simpson County Judge Executive, Mason Barnes, estimates that over 90% or more of residents in...
90% of Simpson County estimated to have fiber internet by end of year