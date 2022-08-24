A Little More Humid Late Week

Small shots at rain returning
By Shane Holinde
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was warm and wonderful! It was another seasonable day with dry conditions and tolerable humidity levels. Things are about to turn muggier as we move toward the weekend, however.

Muggier days and nights ahead

Expect our Thursday to look and feel close to our Wednesday. More typical August humidity slowly creeps up tomorrow into Friday, though. A stray shower is possible each of the next two afternoons, but most of us are not going to see any rain at all. This low chance for a shower tracks into the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday look warmer as well with highs in the low 90s. Look for a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms for the start of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm. Stray shower possible late. High 89. Low 67. Winds SE at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower possible late. High 89. Low 68. Winds E at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower possible late. High 90. Low 69. Winds SE at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 89

Today’s Low: 67

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 67

Record High: 103 (2007)

Record Low: 50 (1923)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.70″ (-2.28″)

Yearly Precip: 32.99″ (-0.87″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:26 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:11 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 16 / Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Mold Count: Low (6140 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen: 9.0 (High - Grass, Weeds)

