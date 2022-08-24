Mayfield candle factory faces OSHA violations for employee deaths in Dec. tornadoes

The Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Kentucky, which was destroyed by a tornado,...
The Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Kentucky, which was destroyed by a tornado, will not be rebuilt.(Source: CNN)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - The Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory is facing multiple Occupational Safety and Health Administration penalties in relation to safety violations leading to employee deaths in the Dec. tornadoes.

On Dec. 10, an EF-4 tornado hit parts of Western Kentucky that caused the collapse of the Mayfield candle factory. Nine people who were inside the factory died due to the collapse.

The company is now facing penalties totaling $40,000 in relation to issues with maintenance, safeguards, emergency action plans and bloodborne pathogens.

The seven total violations were issued on June 6, but the case remains open for additional possible violations.

Mayfield Consumer Products issued a statement to NBC affiliate WPSD, who said it disagrees with OSHA’s case and have contested those violations.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police need help finding 85-year-old Melvin Lemmons.
Missing Glasgow man found deceased
Researchers find hope in a way to possibly cure food allergies.
Study finds cure for food allergies, but nobody wants to take it
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
AT&T boosts 5G network speeds for Warren County
James Larson
Hopkins Co. teacher charged with sexual abuse of a student

Latest News

NAACP Kentucky State Convention to be Held in BG Sept 16-17th
VIDEO: NAACP Kentucky State Convention to be held in Bowling Green
NAACP Kentucky State Convention to be Held in BG Sept 16-17th
NAACP Kentucky State Convention to be Held in BG Sept 16-17th
Gov. Andy Beshear speaks in Pike County.
7 rural public transit agencies to split $3.2M
Sunny for the midweek!
Sunny for the midweek!
bike safety rodeo
Bike Safety Rodeo promotes wearing a helmet when riding a bike