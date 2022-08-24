NAACP Kentucky State Convention to be Held in BG Sept 16-17th

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This September the Bowling Green-Warren County Chapter will be hosting the Kentucky NAACP’s state convention.

The event will be open to all NAACP members and guests.

The Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP has been working for tolerance, unity, and community service here in South Central Kentucky for over 90 years.

Their mission, is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination.

Attendees who are 25 and older will need to pay $50 for the event while members and guests who are under 25 years of age will only need to pay $25.

It will also have a “Freedom Fund Dinner” which will cost $50 for single patrons and $90 for couples.

The event will take play from September 16-September 17 at WKU’s Student Downing Union.

For more information you can visit the Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP’s website.

