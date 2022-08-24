Sunny for the midweek!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Wednesday! The warmth and sunshine continues for today, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s through morning.

We’ll see a quick warm up later this afternoon - highs are expected to soar into the upper 80s! We’re looking at very similar conditions for Thursday. A stray shower is possible Friday afternoon, but most of us are not going to see any rain at all. This low chance for a shower tracks into the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday look warmer as well with highs in the low 90s. Scattered showers are possible to kick off the next work week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 88. Low 64. Winds E at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 89. Low 67. Winds NE at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Stray shower possible. High 89. Low 68. Winds E at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 63

Record High Today: 103(1943)

Record Low Today: 50(1923)

Sunrise: 6:09 a.m.

Sunset: 7:27 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.70″ (-2.15″)

So Far This Year: 32.99″ (-0.74″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 16/Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: Very High (8)

Pollen: 8. (Medium-High: Ragweed, Grasses)

