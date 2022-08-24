Three area schools awarded $5,000 each from T.J. Regional Health

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - T.J. Regional Health has chosen Adair County Elementary School, Austin Tracy Elementary School and Glasgow Preschool Academy for the initiative “12 Months of T.J. Adopt a School” giveaway.

Each school will receive $5,000 in “unrestricted funds for the schools to use wherever the money is needed the most.”

“Over the past two and a half years, the support for T.J. Regional Health from the communities we serve has been nothing short of amazing,” said Neil Thornbury, a CEO of T.J. Regional Health. “While we are always very involved in the community, we wanted to find ways to go above and beyond by doing a variety of activities to support local families, charities, partner organizations, students, schools, healthcare workers and more.”

Principals also expressed their appreciation for the awards.

“You don’t know how much this will mean to our faculty and students,” said Lee Johnson, Principal at Austin Tracy Elementary. “Austin Tracy is a special school, and we have always felt the love that our community provides to us, but this is to another level.”

“This is so exciting,” said Sommer Brown, the Principal at Adair Elementary said. “We teach the importance of sharing with those who are less fortunate and have decided to use half of the money as a gift to our partner school that was damaged in the recent floods in Eastern Kentucky.”

More than 400 nominations were submitted for the Adopt a School contest for Adair County, Barren County, and Glasgow Independent School districts.

The nominations came from parents, teachers, staff, and school administrators who wanted to give their schools the opportunity to win $5,000 through the 12 months of T.J. initiative.

