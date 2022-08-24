“Welcome Back WKU Festival” tradition continues on the hill

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With classes back in session, WKU and the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce hosted several partners and local businesses at their annual “Welcome Back WKU Festival” on Wednesday.

The event allows students to get involved on campus and in the Bowling Green community. There were several food vendors, activities, and swag.

Partners of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce had the opportunity to promote their local businesses to WKU students.

One of the Chamber’s partners, the Warren County Public Library, is encouraging students to immerse themselves into the community, as this is their home away from home.

“You know the next four years are going to be an incredible segment of their time that they are going to grow, they are going to learn,” says Ashley Fowlkes, manager of WCPL.”

“They are going to have lots and lots of energy, but they are going to be a little tired sometimes. We definitely want to help them to get the second gust of energy, so visiting the library can really do that for them. It is a free place. It is a place with lots and lots of resources,” adds Fowlkes.

WKU students can find out more information on what the Chamber has to offer, on their website.

