“Welcome Back WKU Festival” tradition continues on the hill

Welcome Back WKU Festival
Welcome Back WKU Festival(Isaac Calvert)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With classes back in session, WKU and the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce hosted several partners and local businesses at their annual “Welcome Back WKU Festival” on Wednesday.

The event allows students to get involved on campus and in the Bowling Green community. There were several food vendors, activities, and swag.

Partners of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce had the opportunity to promote their local businesses to WKU students.

One of the Chamber’s partners, the Warren County Public Library, is encouraging students to immerse themselves into the community, as this is their home away from home.

“You know the next four years are going to be an incredible segment of their time that they are going to grow, they are going to learn,” says Ashley Fowlkes, manager of WCPL.”

“They are going to have lots and lots of energy, but they are going to be a little tired sometimes. We definitely want to help them to get the second gust of energy, so visiting the library can really do that for them. It is a free place. It is a place with lots and lots of resources,” adds Fowlkes.

WKU students can find out more information on what the Chamber has to offer, on their website.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police need help finding 85-year-old Melvin Lemmons.
Missing Glasgow man found deceased
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
Researchers find hope in a way to possibly cure food allergies.
Study finds cure for food allergies, but nobody wants to take it
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
AT&T boosts 5G network speeds for Warren County

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Meet Sarah!
Pet of the Week: Meet Sarah!
Barren River Lake Summer Beach Fest Ends This Saturday
Barren River Lake Summer Beach Fest Ends This Saturday
Three area schools awarded $5,000 each from T.J. Regional Health
NAACP Kentucky State Convention to be Held in BG Sept 16-17th
VIDEO: NAACP Kentucky State Convention to be held in Bowling Green