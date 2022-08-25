AARP honors organizations that helped with tornado relief

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River Area Development District held their annual board meeting, during which they honored regional organizations that helped during the December tornadoes.

The AARP Kentucky Volunteer State President, Charlotte Whittaker, was at the meeting to thank those who helped.

The AARP Foundation was responsible for distributing one-million dollars to organizations in western Kentucky to better help them in their assistance and recovery efforts.

“I wanted agencies to be transparent, accountable, and most of all, have a history of helping people,” Whittaker said. “We did not want someone with this money not to know how to take care of it the best.”

Among those honored were the United Way of Kentucky, Saint Bernard Parish, Feeding America, and Kentucky Legal Aid.

Whittaker also took time to thank other organizations that have been helping with flood relief efforts in eastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.