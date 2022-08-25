Barren Co. lends buses to Letcher County after devastating flooding

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - One school district in South Central Kentucky is lending a helping hand to those in Eastern Kentucky, lending three school buses for the school year to Letcher County.

During the summer months, our superintendent Bo Matthews was at some meetings statewide and messaged me one morning and said, you know what, we have some buses that we’d be able to lend to a county in Eastern Kentucky that would that we could help them out from the flood, where they lost their buses,” says Joey Bunch, Barren County Schools Director of Transportation.

After the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky those around the Bluegrass have thought of ways to send aid.

“The purpose of the three buses is just so that their kids can have transportation to and from school just like our kids who are in Barren County, and we want that to have that sign for them to eliminate the issues of kids not being able to be brought to school whenever they do get start back to school,” adds Bunch.

The school district going a step further than just lending the buses.

“We knew that the three buses were going to be going to Letcher County at some point and we just thought that it would be a great idea to not only just take three empty buses, but let’s see if we can load the buses up with supplies that the people in Letcher county might need,” also said Bunch.

There are several ways to donate supplies for Letcher County.

“We’ve got the Trojan Bowl coming up Friday night, there’ll be four teams with four fan bases there that will help us out not only Friday night, but we’re also accepting the donations at all of our elementary schools, our middle school and high school and central office. We’re looking forward to taking the supplies and we’re hoping that all three buses are crammed with things stacked to the top just so that we can show the people in Letcher County, you know how much Barren County supports them,” said Bunch.

Barren County showing the spirit of being Kentucky Strong.

“Yes, it is miles away to Letcher County, but we look forward to the opportunity to help these people and just do anything we can to help them get through this process and through this, this hard time in life,” also said Bunch.

The list of items needed is below.

Let your light shine by helping an Eastern Kentucky school district devastated by flooding. BC Schools is partnering with Letcher County Schools by loaning them buses and collecting supplies needed to reopen their schools. Next week, we will deliver three buses loaded with donated supplies. We hope you'll take part in sending some "light" their way during these dark times. #WeareBC #LetcherLightShine Posted by Barren County Schools on Wednesday, August 24, 2022

