VIDEO: BG Cornhole targets upcoming tailgating season

BG Cornhole Talks Upcoming Tailgating Season
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A local online cornhole vendor is selling boards, sacks and more in the area.

BG Cornhole was created by Alyssa and Zach Simpson and specializes in customized cornhole boards that they’ve made for many restaurants and businesses in the area.

Alyssa and Zach recently secured a partnership with WKU and Hilltopper Sports Properties to sell their custom boards on campus.

BG Cornhole will be on WKU’s South Lawn selling on site at all WKU home football games with customized WKU boards and bags ready for purchase.

To find more information about BG Cornhole and their business you can visit their Facebook and Twitter.

