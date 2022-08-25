Hebron Elementary’s first Black teacher celebrates 101st birthday

Hebron Elementary’s first Black teacher celebrates 101st birthday
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman who made history in Evansville is celebrating her 101st birthday on Thursday.

Myra Taylor taught at Hebron Elementary School for 19 years, and retired in 1987.

Despite becoming the first African American teacher to teach at Hendron Elementary school, Taylor says she wasn’t treated differently because of her race.

“Didn’t mean anything, just another teacher,” Taylor said. “Yeah I was well accepted and I had no problems with that.”

Once the current Hebron Elementary administrators found out about Mrs. Taylor’s big birthday, administrators say they decided to participate in her celebration by way of a surprise.

“To live to see 101 is amazing, so we wanted to, you know, participate in this opportunity,” Hebron Elementary Principal Belinda Johnson said.

Taylor says she was shocked.

”No one told me anything,” Taylor said. “And I kept just kept wondering all the time, ‘What are they going to do?’”

Taylor says decades later, she looks back on her years in the classroom with great fondness.

”I just loved my children, that I taught,” Taylor said.

Mrs. Jackson says she is expecting her children and grandchildren to visit for her birthday soon.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Poole
2nd Hopkins Co. teacher arrested in one week
Kenyon Cole
Simpson County man arrested following rape investigation
5 Broke Girls Restaurant burger
“Kentucky Living” Magazine thrones 5 Broke Girls Restaurant with having best burger
People run from what they believed to be gunfire Saturday night at the Kentucky State Fair.
What to do in life-or-death situations following incident at Ky. State Fair
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming

Latest News

Barren Co Cattlemen's Association Assisting EKY Flood Victims
Barren Co Cattlemen's Association Assisting EKY Flood Victims
Barren Co Cattlemen's Association Assisting EKY Flood Victims
Senator Rand Paul Speaks with Prospective Military Students
Warren County shares plans ahead of general elections
Warren County shares plans ahead of general elections
Congress didn't vote to allow people not to have to pay their debts for student loans,” said...
Senator Rand Paul discusses student debt forgiveness
Student loan forgiveness plan explained
Expert weighs in on what the student loan forgiveness plan means