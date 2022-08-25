Hebron Elementary’s first Black teacher celebrates 101st birthday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman who made history in Evansville is celebrating her 101st birthday on Thursday.

Myra Taylor taught at Hebron Elementary School for 19 years, and retired in 1987.

Despite becoming the first African American teacher to teach at Hendron Elementary school, Taylor says she wasn’t treated differently because of her race.

“Didn’t mean anything, just another teacher,” Taylor said. “Yeah I was well accepted and I had no problems with that.”

Once the current Hebron Elementary administrators found out about Mrs. Taylor’s big birthday, administrators say they decided to participate in her celebration by way of a surprise.

“To live to see 101 is amazing, so we wanted to, you know, participate in this opportunity,” Hebron Elementary Principal Belinda Johnson said.

Taylor says she was shocked.

”No one told me anything,” Taylor said. “And I kept just kept wondering all the time, ‘What are they going to do?’”

Taylor says decades later, she looks back on her years in the classroom with great fondness.

”I just loved my children, that I taught,” Taylor said.

Mrs. Jackson says she is expecting her children and grandchildren to visit for her birthday soon.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.