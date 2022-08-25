Kentucky Derby Festival mourns loss of longtime leader, Pegasus Pin pioneer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival is mourning the loss of Bridget Sherrill, who was known for her role in the Festival’s Pegasus Pin Program.

Sherrill, who was the Vice President of Merchandising, recently celebrated her 50th anniversary with KDF.

In a release, KDF said Sherrill was the company’s beloved longtime matriarch and was often referred to as “The Pin Lady” by community members.

“We know the Derby Festival would not be what it is today without Bridget’s spirit, her devotion to our organization and her love of Pegasus Pins,” Matt Gibson, KDF President & CEO said. “Her passion for the Festival and Pins was equally infectious and inspiring. We were blessed to have her at the heart of our organization for 50 years. Our Festival family will lean on each other through this, as we honor and celebrate her, and continue to share her Festival spirit.”

Sherrill started working at the Derby Festival as a part-time employee in 1972.

Former Executive Vice President/Managing Director of KDF Jack Guthrie was the one who hired the Louisville native.

“I hired Bridget 50 years ago,” Guthrie shared. “She was a young, single mother at the time, and I remember her bringing her children with their “blankies” to the office.” The dedication she brought to the Festival was really something to admire. Her knowledge, loyalty and dedication were unsurpassed, and the history that went with her will never be able to be replaced. I don’t think the Festival has had a more dedicated employee than Bridget Sherrill.”

Sherrill served several roles and positions at KDF, dedicating her work and passion for the Pegasus Pin Program, KDF said.

Her oversight of the Pegasus Pin Program generated millions of dollars in funding for KDF.

“There are few things more closely associated with the Kentucky Derby Festival than the Pegasus Pin,” Former President & CEO of KDF Mike Berry said. “It has served as a symbol of community pride, admission, financial support, and, for many lucky individuals, a way to win prizes. The one constant for nearly five decades was the guiding hand of Bridget Sherrill, truly the godmother of a program which is the envy of the special events industry. Bridget has left an indelible mark on the Festival and Kentucky. Each time we pin on a Pegasus Pin, we will remember the difference she made in her hometown — one piece of plastic at a time.”

Sherrill received numerous award recognitions over the years. She was recently presented with the prestigious Distinguished Service Award for her impact on the Pegasus Pin Program.

It was only the twelfth time the award has been given out in the Festival’s 67-year history, KDF said.

She leaves behind three children, three stepsons, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Sherrill was 77-year-old when she passed.

Her funeral arrangements are scheduled for the following:

Sunday, Aug. 28:Visitation: 1-6pm., Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville

Monday, Aug. 29:Visitation: 9:30-10:30am., followed by a Service at 10:30 a.m., Chapel in the Woods, 1407 Moser Road, Louisville

Interment: Floydsburg Cemetery, 5600 Old Floydsburg Road, Crestwood, Ky.

To view Sherrill’s full obituary, click or tap here.

