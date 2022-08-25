“Kentucky Living” Magazine thrones 5 Broke Girls Restaurant with having best burger

Five Broke Girls Best Burger
By Ana Medina
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Looking for the best burger in Kentucky?

Well look no further, they say it’s located in the city of Horse Cave.

Earlier this month, “Kentucky Living” magazine awarded the restaurant “5 Broke Girls” for having the best burger in Kentucky in 2022.

The restaurant opened just four years ago and owner Jackie Kulaga is grateful for the support her restaurant continues to receive.

“It was a surprise to us, they came in a couple of months ago and told us what the tourism did and told us that we were nominated which we had no clue, and so then of course, I worked at some and everything. And then we just forgot about it and went on, and then they showed up, the lady from “Kentucky Living” showed up with a plaque and everything which is up there and told us that we were voted the best burger in Kentucky, we said yay,” says Kulaga.

Their restaurant now has two locations, in Horse Cave and Cave City.

