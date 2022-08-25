KY Secretary of State talks cons of recounts

Michael Adams election preview
By Sarah Walters
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Secretary of State Michael Adams made a stop in Bowling Green to speak at The Barren River Area Development District.

Adams commended officials on their work in their respective districts and discussed the upcoming election.

While there, Adams spoke with WBKO about how recounts could affect the commonwealth come November.

“There’s real harm to the taxpayers with these frivolous recounts, even if the petitioners pony up some money to help cover it. There’s still a misuse of government resources in those situations. What we also want to avoid is these recounts dragging on and on and disrupting the ability of our clerks to prepare for November.”

Kentucky’s general election will be Tuesday, November 8th, 2022.

For more information on elections, visit the state’s website.

