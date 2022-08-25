Mainly Dry Weather Continues

Warm and Mostly Dry
By Matthew Stephens
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Expect another warm and slightly muggy night across South Central Ky, with Lows falling into the upper 60s tonight.  Two separate systems located to our North and South will provide slight storm chances Friday afternoon, but don’t change any plans.  Not everyone will see this activity.  Hot and muggy weather will continue Friday and for the weekend with highs expected around 90.  Mostly dry conditions are expected also with the exception of a few pop up Thunderstorms.  Better chances for widespread rain will enter the forecast Monday and Tuesday.

