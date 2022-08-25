Simpson County man arrested following rape investigation

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Simpson County law enforcement has arrested one after a rape investigation.

Kenyon Cole, 27, was charged with first-degree rape, incest, first-degree sodomy, sexual abuse, first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor for illegal sex acts, first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor for illegal controlled substances, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, third-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

The investigation into the crimes began on July 28.

No other details have been released at this time.

Cole remains housed in the Simpson County Detention Center with a $100,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.