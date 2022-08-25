“Skool Aid” educates Bowling Green Junior High disability awareness

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Students at Bowling Green Junior High got a one-of-a-kind program today.

Founded by Ian Smith, a native of northern Kentucky, Skool Aid provides numerous programs for schools and foundations. With a team of instructors that are experts in their fields, they present supplemental educational and summer programs. Today’s day at BGJH was about disability awareness.

The expert instructor for the disability awareness program is Mr. Smith’s lifelong friend Jacob Counts has played professionally and been on Team USA for the Paralympic games. During a traumatic accident at the age of 13, Counts lost his legs and had to figure out a way to live with his disability. This is the lesson that is woven into his program.

“We use sports as a vehicle to talk to them about disabilities. Then a lot of times we take on topics that students maybe not comfortable with, but we kind of wrap it in sports which we all love, it kind of loosens people up and they’re more accepting of each other’s differences,” Counts said about this particular program.

In addition to being able to ask Counts questions about his disability and his special wheelchair, students got to get on the court and play a game of wheelchair basketball.

Counts and Smith hope that these lessons help students learn about differences and overcoming obstacles by learning about their own strengths and embracing them to be successful.

This is the 8th school year that Skool Aid has run the disability awareness program.

