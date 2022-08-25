Warren County shares plans ahead of general elections

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Board of Elections have approved the county’s election plan ahead of the general elections November 8th.

The plan, approved unanimously on Monday and sent to the state board today, will be the same plan that was used during the primary elections in May. Voting locations and times will remain the same, as will the rules and procedures for early voting and voter registration. The Voter Information Portal can provide answers to voters’ questions.

This general election will present voters with candidates for a large number of positions, many of which will be non-partisan positions. Voters that generally run a straight ticket will need to vote on those races as well. Ballots will be two-sided to accommodate the number of races in the county.

Not only will political races be featured on the ballot, but two constitutional amendments. One of those will be Amendment 2, the No Right to Abortion in Constitution. The other, is a measure to allow the state legislature the power to vote for an extension of the legislative session and changing when state laws take effect.

Lynette Yates, Warren County Clerk encourages everyone that is able to cast their vote in November, “It’s very important that you research your candidates, you know your ballot, you who you’re supposed to be voting for. Typically a lot of people, you know they may not research that candidate, or they may not research that ballot and these are magisterial races that most of the people will be voting for. So you just want to make sure you get the right ballot; that you know who you’re voting for, you know their capabilities, you know their experience. And this is your time to make your changes in your community, whatever that may be but that’s your time for your voice to be heard.”

Online resources are available to make researching your ballot easy. If you have any questions or need help navigating your way around the upcoming election, go to voteky.com or call the County Clerk’s office at 270-843-5306.

