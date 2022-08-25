Warren County students complete 2022 KY GSA session

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The 35th Anniversary class of The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts concluded its second session on July 30, and included students from Warren County.

The program doubled in class size from previous years growing from 256 students to more than 500 students.

The tuition-free program took place during two consecutive three-week sessions (Session 1: June 12 – July 2; Session 2: July 10 – July 30) with students divided into each.

Both sessions were hosted at The University of Kentucky.

Local graduates included:

Cadence Carr, Carr Academy, Dance

Elizabeth Genter, Bowling Green High School, visual art

Emma Rutter, Bowling Green High School, vocal music

Eva Cook, Bowling Green High School, instrumental music

Jackson Orr, Greenwood High School, vocal music

Jamie Austin, Greenwood High School, creative writing

Jonah Brausch, Greenwood High School, film and photography

Karson Green, South Warren High School, visual art

Madelyn Kirk, Bowling Green High School, visual art

Naomi Burt, Bowling Green High School, vocal music

Neely Lambert, Greenwood High School, vocal music

Raegan Meguiar, Bowling Green High School, drama

Sara Parkerson, Greenwood High School, creative writing

Siheon Im, Carol Martin Gatton Academy, instrumental music

Sophia Stockton, Bowling Green High School, drama

Warren Co students attend KY GSA (Submitted Photo)

During the three-week program, student-artists from 71 counties were immersed in a rigorous schedule of daily seminars, creative projects, master classes and lectures.

Instruction was offered in nine disciplines: architecture and design, creative writing, dance, drama, film and photography, instrumental music, musical theatre, visual art and vocal music.

Special activities and performances for GSA 2022 included a visit from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, a trip to Louisville for a free showing of the touring Broadway musical “Hamilton”, Harlan County native and roots musician Martha Redbone, former Kentucky Poet Laureate Frank X. Walker, pianist and author Harry Pickens, and a variety of Kentucky-based arts and culture organizations, including the Muhammad Ali Center, Pones Dance Company, Flamenco Louisville, and Clear Creek Collective.

